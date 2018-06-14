Das v Asplin: Defence concludes for five co-accused

The remaining five defendants in the Das UK v Asplin trial did not take the stand, with lawyers instead reading character witnesses to the jury.

Altogether nine character statements were read out to Southwark Crown Court on Thursday 14 June, concluding the second and last day of the defence portion of the trial, which has been ongoing since April.

The court heard references for the following:

David Kearns, ex-claims director of Das Insurance

Asplin’s friend Robert Dalley

Asplin’s ex-wife Sally Jones

Asplin’s current wife Karen Asplin

Kearns’ wife Jayne Kearns

It follows the defence case for Paul Asplin, which took place on Wednesday and also comprised of character references.

Asplin and his wife, along with David Kearns have been accused of conspiring to commit fraud for their activity in CW Law.

All except Karen Asplin are accused of conspiring to commit fraud with their activity in Med Report. Mrs Kearns is accused of money laundering.

All have pleaded not guilty of the accusations.

Character statements

A co-worker of David Kearns at Acasta, where he is now legal director, said he was a “fair person” and a “pleasure to work with”.

A former police officer and co-worker of Robert Dalley said: “[Dalley] is a man of complete honesty and integrity.”

A long-time friend of Sally Jones said: “She has always been a good, honest, hardworking person who always cares for others.”

A freelance consultant and friend of Karen Asplin said: “I am in utter disbelief. I don’t believe [Karen Asplin] would have been dishonest. It isn’t in her make-up.”

The sister-in-law of Ms Kearns said: “I have never had any reason to question her honesty or anything about her life.”

The jury will reconvene on Tuesday for the initial summing up.

