Ex-Aviva employee jailed for 22 months after £90,000 fraud

Fraudster took money from the insurer to fund gambling habit.

A former Aviva employee has been sentenced to 22 months in jail at a hearing at Perth Sheriff Court in Scotland.

The Courier newspaper reported that Aaron Williams, 29, of Hospital Street, Perth, admitted taking £90,000 from the insurer between 1 November 2012 and 6 May 2015 to fund his gambling habit.

It detailed that Williams, working in Pitheavlis, had given fake refunds to customers and put the money into nine bank accounts. However, he was caught out when a colleague became suspicious about one of the payments and Aviva launched an investigation.

Recovery

The article noted that Aviva has so far recovered just over £50,000 since Williams was arrested.

At a hearing at the same court on 8 May Williams had previously admitted the embezzlement and been warned to expect a custodial sentence.

Aviva commented: “Aviva has zero tolerance towards fraudulent activity involving our employees where it is identified.

“This was a very serious crime and we’re pleased that the court has taken action. We hope the sentence will act as a deterrent.”

