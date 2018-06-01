Insurance Age

Quizzical questions: 1 June 2018

quiz-speech-bubbles
  Insurance Age staff
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.

The quiz is now live.

Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Pleased with your results?

Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz

Quiz away.

 

 

Need a hint? Try our clues

The ghost brokers were caught in Tottenham

It was the consolidator's 15th acquisition since 2016

Amazon has declined to comment on whether it is looking to make similar investments in the UK

The number of insurance complaints held steady in the year

He will take up his new role in July

