Quizzical questions: 1 June 2018
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live.
Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Pleased with your results?
Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz
Quiz away.
Need a hint? Try our clues
The ghost brokers were caught in Tottenham
It was the consolidator's 15th acquisition since 2016
Amazon has declined to comment on whether it is looking to make similar investments in the UK
The number of insurance complaints held steady in the year
He will take up his new role in July
