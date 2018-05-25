Hiscox updates cyber and data insurance product

Provider adds dependent businesses interruption and system failure elements to cover.

Hiscox has rolled out a range of new extensions and upgrades to its cyber and data insurance product.

The insurer detailed that it had added in dependent business interruption – to cover losses arising from a third party supplier suffering a service outage; and system failure – covering a business interruption loss caused by an outage to the policyholder’s own IT network that is not as a result of a data breach or cyber-attack.

Fraudulent email

In addition the provider has upgraded the social engineering element.

As well as losses arising from a system hack, businesses will now be covered for an employee inadvertently sending funds or goods on the back of a fraudulent email.

The revamp comes a month after the company launched the Hiscox CyberClear Academy, a GCHQ-accredited online cyber security training platform designed to train and raise cyber security awareness among employees and help protect businesses from cyber threats.

Critical

James Brady, head of cyber at Hiscox UK and Ireland commented: “As digital risks evolve, businesses have far more to worry about than cyber-attacks against their own company.

“With so many critical IT services now outsourced, the hack, or even human error of a supplier or employee can be just as damaging if it causes services to shut-down.”

Brady concluded: “Many businesses already work hard to ensure they have a ‘cyber-ready’ workforce, but cyber criminals are sophisticated and social engineering in particular is a growing issue that continues to catch many employees out and can lead to financial losses for the business.”

