Aviva scoops top spot in Brokerbility survey

Allianz drops to second place with RSA in third.

Aviva has been crowned the winner in the first Brokerbility key partner survey of 2018.

The insurer grabbed top spot in the twice annual survey replacing Allianz who held the position at the end of 2017 and came second this time around.

RSA took third place.

Categories

The results were aggregated from the responses of the network’s members across the categories of underwriting, claims and accounts teams.

Aviva was top in underwriting, Allianz headed the list in claims – its first pole position since 2007 – while RSA took the accolade in the accounts section.

Ashwin Mistry, chairman of Brokerbility commented: “In the pursuit of excellence, innovation and transparency, end customers demand that their brokers work in their best interests.”

