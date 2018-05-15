Allianz to move commercial business from LV in Q3

Insurer reports improved profit for first quarter 2018.

Allianz will start absorbing LV’s commercial business at the end of the third quarter the insurer has confirmed.

The takeover of LV’s general insurance business received regulatory approval at the end of last year.

The process for switching personal lines business in the opposite direction has already begun.

The first tranche via Acturis for car, home and van started on 1 May for quotes and 1 June for inceptions.

Bulk

Allianz UK CEO Jon Dye commented that the “bulk” of open market business in personal lines would begin the switch over in the next two or three months.

He stated: “It will be a phased transfer software house by software house and scheme by scheme.”

According to Dye the process will run throughout the year to move the whole portfolio and then renewals and completion will fall in 2019 or the start of 2020.

And on commercial lines Dye added: “It is likely to be very similar. The open market traded stuff will be going first, some of the bespoke schemes may take a little bit longer.”

Cohort

The transfer means that Allianz is having to set up new trading agreements with 168 brokers which Dye described as a “substantial cohort”.

“It is a very exciting moment as we will be pushing out our underwriting appetite to fit the LV portfolio,” he added.

Figures for how many agencies LV will need to set up as personal lines moves in the opposite direction are not yet available.

The news came as Allianz reported figures for the first quarter.

Gross written premium slipped to £542.7m (Q1 2017: £545m) however the insurer pointed out that it had removed engineering inspection fee income from the latest numbers for totals and commercial lines to get ready for a changing in accounting standards.

It flagged that it had not made the same adjustment to the headline 2017 figures and so underlying growth on a comparable basis was in fact 3.2%.

Profit

Operating profit improved by 6.1% to £39.8m as the combined operating ratio (COR) moved in the right direction from 96.7% at the start of 2017 to 95.2%.

The breakdown by divisions showed that personal lines was flat at £251.4m which Allianz said that while no business moved in the period it reflected the focus on transferring home and motor business to LV.

However the COR for the three months improved to 93.9% (Q1 2017: 97.9%).

In commercial lines the insurer again highlighted a 6% rise in underlying GWP to £291.4m as the COR nudged down to 95.1% (Q1 2017: 97.7%).

Dye said the company had made a strong start to the year.

“This performance has been achieved whilst we prepare to transfer the business between LV and Allianz,” he added.

“This underlines the company’s commitment to deliver a business as usual approach to trading during this time.”

