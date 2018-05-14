Liquidation recommended for CBL Corporation

Administrators say it is in the interests of creditors for the company, which is linked to Alpha Insurance, to liquidate ahead of watershed meeting.

CBL Corporation, the parent company of Ireland-based CBL Insurance Europe and CBL Insurance in New Zealand, should go into liquidation according to voluntary administrator KordaMentha.

The administrators stated in a creditor report that no restructuring proposals had been put forward yet and advised that it would be in the “best interests” of creditors to place the business into liquidation.

The recommendation was made ahead of a ‘watershed’ meeting that will see creditors vote on the future of the company.

The meeting is set to take place on 18 May.

CBL Insurance Europe and CBL Insurance (NZ) are both in administration separately.

Alpha

Denmark-based Alpha Insurance, which went into liquidation in March, linked its collapse to its relationship with CBL Insurance in New Zealand which provided reinsurance to the Danish business.

The collapse of Alpha led to problems in the taxi market in the UK.

A provisional administrator was appointed to CBL Insurance Europe in February this year due to its “distressed financial position”.

CBL Insurance in New Zealand was first placed into interim liquidation earlier in February.

