Carrot moves another 9,000 clients to Aviva after Alpha collapse

Telematics specialists had started process in March and Aviva stresses it is not targeting Alpha's book.

Carrot Insurance has replaced bankrupt Alpha Insurance with Aviva for affected policyholders, Insurance Age can reveal.

According to a market source the process for relevant customers actually began in March when Denmark-based unrated Alpha’s financial woes first came to light.

However, Insurance Age understands that the sudden nature of this week’s bankruptcy left approximately 9,000 policyholders in the lurch and yet to complete the switch.

Telematics

The telematics firm, which has a particular specialism with young drivers, had 40,000 customers overall in mid-2017.

In a letter to customers seen by Insurance Age the firm detailed that there was a gap in cover for affected clients between 18:13 on 8 May 2018 and 18.30 on 9 May when the transfer took effect.

The company promised that customers will receive new policy documents and details within seven days and described the cover as “consistent”.

It highlighted that clients will not need to pay additional premiums.

Instead Aviva will recover the refunds due from cancelled Alpha policy from The Danish Guarantee Fund.

Claims

And Carrot committed that if policyholders were unhappy with the alternative policy they could cancel within 14 days with no additional charges and seek a refund from The Danish Guarantee Fund independently.

For the period without cover the letter flagged that Carrot had acted “as quickly as possible from becoming aware of the Alpha Insurance bankruptcy”.

It continued: “Fortunately, during this time if you were involved in an incident which may give rise to a claim as a UK private motor insurance policyholder you will fall under the protection of the Danish Guarantee Fund.”

Step in

Phil Bayles, managing director of UK intermediaries at Aviva told Insurance Age that as a general rule the provider was not looking to get involved in picking up existing Alpha customers.

“However, in this particular instance with Carrot Insurance we are already handling new business for them and so it made sense to step in and extend this to their back book,” he continued.

“This will remove the uncertainty a number of their customers must be feeling in the aftermath of Alpha’s news.”

However he stressed that it was a “limited response to help a partner’s customers when they need us” adding: “We re-iterate that we are not looking to target Alpha’s book of business.”

Geared up

Ed Rochfort, managing director of Carrot said: “We have been able to find alternative cover for our customers seamlessly and quickly.

“Our customers are receiving their updated policy documents as we speak and they are of course fully covered should they wish to drive their vehicles. The Carrot team is fully geared up to answer any questions our customers may have, including customers who may need to make a claim.

“We’re extending our opening hours over the next few days to ensure that all queries get answered quickly and fully.”

