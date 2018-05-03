Former Zurich UKGI boss Conor Brennan moves to Irish broker

He had been with the insurer in UK and Ireland since 2008.

Conor Brennan has left Zurich for Irish broker Arachas, sister title Post has revealed.

Most recently Brennan was director of business development, a position he took up in December 2017.

Prior to this he was head of UK general insurance at the provider.

He took up that post in July 2016, when Vibhu Sharma left the business, moving across from being CEO of Zurich’s GI business in Ireland.

Brennan originally joined the business in 2008.

It is understood that Brennan’s departure is unrelated to the insurer’s restructure of its underwriting operation in the UK announced yesterday (2 May).

A spokesperson for the company told Insurance Age: “Conor has decided to leave after almost a decade with Zurich.

“And, while it’s always a shame to see great people go, we wish him the very best in his new role back at home in Ireland.

“I know he’s really enjoyed the UK market engagement and trading with key brokers here.”

