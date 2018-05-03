No redundancy target amid Zurich's major underwriting restructure

UK underwriting is to be “streamlined” across “centres of excellence” as the insurer makes a number of hires.

Zurich is to restructure its underwriting operation in the UK as it seeks to become a “simpler, more streamlined and customer-focused” organisation.

The insurer announced that its Leeds office would host a new SME team focusing on small businesses with more complex requirements.

In addition:

The existing team in Cardiff will retain its focus on micro- SME and package business

and package business Croydon will become the hub for business written through schemes

A new centralised team in Birmingham will write international business outside London

A spokesperson told Insurance Age that where necessary staff will be offered relocation or the chance to develop what they do in order to fit into the new model.

He added: “In terms of redundancies it is too soon to say but we do not foresee a change in headcount.”

Asked how the changes will impact brokers the spokesperson stated: “They will find us easier to do business with as they will have all the experts in one room.

“And if they have more complex needs they will have a better spread of expertise across the country.”

The move follows a restructure of its broker distribution team in December last year which saw former UK head of general insurance Conor Brennan change roles to become director of business development.

Recruitment drive

As part of the underwriting developments the insurer has taken on a number of staff.

It stated: “The insurer is also announcing a number of appointments, particularly in the North of the country, to bolster its on-the-ground expertise at a regional level and help customers with more complex needs.”

Zurich is making appointments in Manchester. Antony Statham will join from Chubb in the summer as head of regional financial lines. He will focus on cross-class capabilities across directors & officers liability, professional indemnity, cyber financial institutions and crime business.

Paul Mundy will also join from QBE as regional underwriter leader for the North.



Flexibility

Zurich’s UK CEO, Tulsi Naidu said: “We’ve had a positive start to the year, and I’d like to thank brokers and customers for their support. We have ambitious plans for growth from here, and to achieve this, we need to keep flexible, agile and have the right people in the right place.



“Our technical expertise is well-known, but making sure it’s well-balanced across the country means we will always be on-hand to help brokers and customers with their needs wherever they’re based. These new appointments in Manchester and our new team in Leeds reflect our growing capability across the country.”



The provider has also made hires across the business. Justin Wood joins the company to lead retail and mid-market underwriting. Previously commercial director at Aviva, his remit will include driving underwriting innovation and digitalisation.



Joachim Tolle has been appointed as head of financial institutions business and joins from Brit Insurance. Adrian Jenner also has been appointed as head of D&O and joins Zurich from Beazley.



Finally, James Roberts has been promoted to the role of head of regional markets, following the decision by Roy Standish (sales & distribution director) to leave the business. Roberts is currently the head of broker market for the South East, and a replacement for this role is being sought.

Zurich underwent a wider business restructure in 2016 which saw its life and general insurance divisions brought together under one leader.

