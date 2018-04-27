Podcast: The top five stories of the week

Ida Axling and Emmanuel Kenning look at the top stories in a week with a somewhat different feel to it.

Insurance Age’s senior reporter and reporter discuss the Insurance Age Hack Day, Ardonagh picking up selected renewal rights from Ageas Retail and training in the broking market.

Use the link to hear their views and analysis.

You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes.

Top five stories in the week commencing 23 April 2018:

1) Ardonagh picks up selected renewal rights from Ageas Retail in £7m deal

2) Close Brothers and other creditors to lose out following collapse of Ignition Select

3) Stackhouse Poland buys Honour Point

4) Eldon Insurance states none of its data was used by Leave.eu campaign

5) Is the talent pool drying up?

