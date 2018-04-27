ERS revs up classic car product

Insurer reveals changes to maximum and minimum values and will now consider drivers aged 28.

ERS has enhanced its classic car product and made the new offering available on Applied.

The specialist motor insurer confirmed that the revamped policy would be rolled out on other software houses in coming weeks.

It detailed that the enhancements include changes to the acceptable value of a classic car, with a new minimum value of £1,500 and new maximum value of £100,000.

Younger drivers

Drivers as young as 28 will also now be accepted.

The provider also flagged that it had added new rating factors that include vehicle origin and model along with over 1,000 more classic cars on the vehicle listings to increase its capability to offer a quote through brokers’ technology systems.

Specialist underwriters will continue to write more complex and different classic motor policies.

Range

Tom Donachie, head of bespoke underwriting at ERS said: “We know that ERS’ specialist brokers really value our A+ rating and capability to underwrite the most difficult classic risks manually – like heritage and rare vehicles or classic collections - but they also want to be able to quote on a wide range of classic risks electronically too.

“Today’s enhancements improve our electronic capabilities, ensuring ERS quotes competitively for more risks as we enter the busy classic car season.”

