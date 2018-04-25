Allianz to delist Euler Hermes on 27 April

Deal will have cost €1.85bn.

Allianz has announced that it will delist Euler Hermes from the Euronext Paris stock exchange on 27 April 2018.

The German provider currently holds 94.91% of the trade credit insurer’s share capital.

Remaining shareholders will be paid €122 (£106.7) per share.

In November last year Allianz bought 11.34% of Euler Hermes’ shares, also for €122 each, and confirmed that it would be making a cash offer at the same price to buyout the remaining shares.

At that time it owned 74.34% of the business but by February it had taken its holding to 92.43%.

The final cost of the deal is set to be €1.85bn.

