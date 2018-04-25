Hiscox opens CyberClear Academy

Nine module course is accredited by GCHQ.

Hiscox has launched a CyberClear Academy which it said has been designed to help its cyber insurance customers mitigate and manage cyber risks.

The insurer listed that the academy is an online interactive suite of cyber training content made up of nine learning modules.

The platform features diagnostic assessments to test existing knowledge and ensure that training is tailored to specific knowledge gaps.

Hiscox detailed that there is a mixture of videos and interactive material, as well as refresher modules and that the service provides managers with the capability to check their staff’s progress and results.

In addition, it highlighted that the course has been accredited by GCHQ, the UK’s intelligence agency responsible for cyber security.

Threats

Gareth Wharton, Hiscox Cyber CEO, said that awareness of threats was one of the most important parts of cyber risk management.

“This is where cyber security training can really help,” he commented.

“Educating your employees and building your human firewall should not be overlooked - a significant proportion of the cyber insurance claims we see are people related; somebody who inadvertently clicks on a suspicious link, or loses a device containing sensitive business information.”

Hack Day

With cyber such a crucial issue for brokers and their clients Insurance Age’s Hack Day goes live tomorrow (26 April).

A simulated hack of the website will deliver a range of stories exploring the mind of the hacker and explaining what can be done to counteract a variety of attacks including ransomware, phishing and spyware.

Sign up now for free access to the packed agenda which will also bring you live interactive webinars where you can pose your questions to experts; presentations from cyber experts and case studies outlining the key cyber problems that affect both commercial and personal lines customers.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.