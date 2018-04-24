Do you know what to do if you get hacked?

Learn all you need to know about cyber as the Insurance Age Hack Day takes over the website on 26 April.

Did you know that entire businesses can collapse if they are hacked? It is crucial for brokers to know how to protect their clients from cyber threats.

On 26 April the Insurance Age website will be hacked in a simulation designed to outline how brokers should be developing their knowledge of the cyber market.

Sign up and tune in to live coverage throughout the day to read a range of stories exploring the mind of the hacker and explaining what can be done to counteract a variety of attacks including ransomware, phishing and spyware.

Experts

The Hack Day is in association with Aviva and the packed agenda will feature live webinars and presentations from cyber experts along with a number of articles and case studies outlining the key cyber problems that affect both commercial and personal lines customers.

In addition, Europe’s number one ethical hacker Jamie Woodruff will offer insight in a series of virtual sessions. Woodruff has previously hacked into Facebook and shares his expertise in a keynote address.

He will also be answering your questions on the day. Register now in order to submit your enquiries.

Webinars

The event also features a series of live webinars featuring panels of brokers, experts and Aviva specialists. Those who have registered can submit questions.

The sessions cover:

Getting to grips with cyber: What do you need to know?

The essential role of the broker in preventing cyber attack

Cyber today; Cyber tomorrow

Viewers can also learn from cyber expert Alistair Murray, of The Bureau, who will explain how to keep businesses safe from threats.

View the full agenda and sign up here for the #IAHackDay