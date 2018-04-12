InsurTech Futures: Axa teams up with on-demand motor broker By Miles

Axa UK has partnered with pay-by-mile insurtech start-up By Miles and will underwrite its policies when it goes lives.

The broker is set to go live with its first policies and driving app to waiting list members next month.

The product is aimed at motorists that drive infrequently – typically under 7,000 miles a year.

Model

Axa explained that rather than paying an annual premium, drivers pay a lower fixed amount each year to cover their non-driving risks, such as theft and vandalism, then pay for the rest of their cover monthly, based on how many miles they drive. All policies will include No Claims Bonus protection at no extra cost.

By Miles measures each journey using a matchbox-sized black box device called a Miles Tracker, with drivers able to access the cost of each trip through a smartphone app.

According to the insurer, the partnership with By Miles is part of a wider Axa strategy to work alongside companies looking at innovative ways to price risk, while the move enables By Miles to bring its first pay-by-mile product to UK drivers.

The provider also recently partnered with InsurTech start-up Brolly on another car insurance product.

Innovation

Axa UK head of motor, Neil Mercier, commented: “Our partnership with By Miles fits with our focus on finding innovative ways to reach customers – especially those whose needs differ from the wider market.

“By Miles will benefit motorists who spend less time behind the wheel, allowing them to pay for their insurance based on their usage and take control of what they pay for their cover.”

James Blackham, co-founder and chief executive, By Miles, added: “We created By Miles to help UK motorists take back control of their car insurance, combining smarter and fairer pricing with a better and more personalised service.

“Axa is one of the most experienced insurers in the world, and welcoming them as our underwriting partner will give our members the peace of mind that they’ll be protected by the best if the worst happens.”

