Howden and Barbican pursued following Gable collapse

The Danish guarantee fund has posed a legal challenge to both firms which were linked to Gable before it went bust in 2016.

Howden and Barbican have confirmed they are involved in a legal dispute with the Danish guarantee fund following business placed with Liechtenstein insurer Gable, which went bust in 2016.

Re-Insurance reported that the fund – which protects Danish policyholders - is after Howden, a subsidiary of Hyperion, and Barbican for 96m Danish Kroner (£11.25m) to recoup some of the costs it has paid to policyholders caught in the wake of the Gable collapse.

It is understood that Howden, Sweden placed delegated authority for Danish MGA Husejernes Forsikring Assurance AS with Gable. The MGA also went bankrupt in 2016 shortly after Gable.

A Howden spokesperson commented: “We can confirm that there is a legal process underway in relation to business placed by our Howden Sweden office.

“We can also confirm that we deny all liability and will be defending this claim vigorously.”

Barbican is also being pursued after its Barbican Specialty Re platform provided quota share reinsurance to Gable in Denmark.

A spokesperson commented: “We can confirm that a member of Barbican Insurance Group is a party to litigation involving the Danish Guarantee Fund, Howdens and Gable. Out of respect for the court, we are unable to comment further while the proceedings are on-going.”

Payouts

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) revealed last month that it paid out £16.5m to former Gable policyholders in the UK in 2017.

Gable Insurance had 60,000 active policies in the UK and contracts with 12 UK brokers at the time of its bankruptcy, according to its liquidator. The liquidator, Batliner Wanger Batliner, reported that England had been Gable’s largest market.

In total, the unrated Liechtenstein-based provider had 130,000 policies in force at the time of its 2016 collapse across 11 countries and was working with around 30 brokers who sold approximately 50 different products.

Last year the FSCS also stated that insurers would have to pay an additional levy of £63m in the UK in 2017/18 as a result of the failures of Gable and also Enterprise Insurance, which also entered administration in 2016.

