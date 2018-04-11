Barbican launches cyber resilience product

The add-on cover focuses on cyber reconnaissance, phishing defence and intrusion response.

Barbican Insurance Group has launched Barbican Cyber One-Step-Ahead (OSA).

The insurer said it has worked with cyber risk management specialists TSC Advantage and FICO in order to develop the add-on product which has been designed to help insureds, at no additional cost, assess and improve their cyber resilience.

Barbican Cyber OSA is structured to cover three areas of cyber resilience: cyber reconnaissance; cyber phishing defence and cyber intrusion response.

According to Barbican, it combines software components, on and off-site training and detailed evaluation and recommendation reports to support organisations in their efforts to bolster overall cyber security measures.

Training

The insurer detailed that the product offers cyber insureds access to the FICO Enterprise Security Score (ESS) Portrait software. The tool helps organisations identify externally visible weak spots and red flag indicators that could attract system intruders and provides clear actionable insights on how to improve their cyber security.

It also offers phishing simulation training is provided by TSC Advantage.

The training involves controlled phishing and spear-phishing attacks to assess current levels of phishing awareness amongst staff, with detailed recommendations provided on improving attack resilience.

The provider further noted that the product’s intrusion response component, also delivered by TSC Advantage, combines table-top incident response exercises and in-depth documentation reviews to generate detailed evaluation reports and guidance on how to improve response capabilities in the event of an incident.

Graeme King, business group leader for cyber at Barbican, said: “The cyber threat is growing exponentially, spurred on by ever-increasing connectivity and constantly evolving attack strategies. To stay in control, you need to get ahead of the cyber attacker – and that is exactly where we believe Barbican Cyber ‘One Step Ahead’ places our insureds.

“It brings together leaders in the cyber resilience arena to help our insureds bolster what we see as some of the most critical aspects of their cyber security strategy.”

