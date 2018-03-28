Profits and turnover up at LV in 2017

Broker channel delivers £30m operating profit.

LV has posted a combined operating ratio (COR) of 91.8% for 2017 describing the figure as a “record” for its general insurance (GI) business. The COR in 2016 was 94.1%.

Gross written premiums in 2017 for GI were up 1% to £1.6bn.

The insurer also revealed that it swapped a £69m underwriting loss in 2016 for a profit of £103m.

The operating figures also moved from the red to black with a £121m profit reversing the £26m deficit in 2016.

Discipline

According to the insurer the level of performance reflected its “strong underwriting discipline”, improvements in efficiency, a favourable run-off in prior year reserves and a reduction in claims frequency, driven in part by the absence of large catastrophe events in the UK.

However it flagged that it had been hit by an increase in cost to repair vehicles and higher expected settlements for severe injuries as a result of Ogden.

The broker channel delivered an operating profit of £30m for the insurer and premiums of £640m.

LV flagged that it had “reshaped” its distribution mix by reducing exposure to purely aggregator business and widened its reach through key partnerships with motor manufacturers, retail brands and digital channels.

The direct business continued to grow in both car and home insurance with premiums up by 5% to £960m (2016: £913m) and total policies increased by 3% to 3.7 million.

Transformative

The overall results for the mutual insurance, retirement and investment group showed an operating profit of £158m, up from a loss of £12m in 2016 with a profit before tax of £122m (2016: £49m loss).

Richard Rowney, LV group chief executive, said: “2017 has been a transformative year for LV and I am very proud of what we have achieved.

“We secured a landmark strategic partnership with Allianz, delivered the first stages of our £100m investment to transform our general insurance product and distribution capability and brought together our protection, retirement and heritage business areas under a single leadership as we begin to evolve Life into a broader health, wealth and knowledge business.”

