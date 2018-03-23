Podcast: The top five stories of the week
Ida Axling and Emmanuel Kenning review the best read stories of the week.
Insurance Age's senior reporter and editor discuss the government's plans for the Ogden rate, insurer reaction and lawyers hitting out.
Lloyd's £2bn loss also comes under the spotlight.
Use the link to hear their views and analysis.
You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes.
Top five stories week commencing 19 March 2018
1) Insurance industry welcomes Ogden rate reform
2) Lloyd’s slumps to £2bn loss for 2017
3) Pen Underwriting makes 11 redundant at Chelmsford office
4) Broker Network buys Knighthood Corporate Assurance Services
5) Claimant lawyers hit out at government’s discount rate reform
