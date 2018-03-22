Covéa Insurance launches Excel Business Combined

Move comes after pilot project with brokers.

Covéa Insurance has launched Excel Business Combined describing it as an all-encompassing property and casualty proposition for clients in the mid-corporate sector.

The provider detailed that the product’s enhancements includes new cyber insurance and that the overall policy has a modular wording.

Expansion

The product was piloted with selected brokers in January and Covéa has committed to expanding it through a set of trade specific derivative covers that will be launched later this year.

Gavin Dollings, director of commercial underwriting at Covéa commented: “We wanted to offer brokers a comprehensive suite of covers that could be completely tailored to the client’s needs, giving them exactly the level of cover they need, when they need it.”

