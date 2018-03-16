Podcast: The top five stories of the week

Jonathan Swift and Emmanuel Kenning analyse the most clicked on stories this week.

There’s a new voice in the Insurance Age podcast booth this week with content director Jonathan Swift making his debut.

Along with editor Emmanuel Kenning he looks at consolidation in the broking market and the key themes from an interview with Aviva’s Phil Bayles.

Use the link to hear their views and analysis.

Top five stories - week commencing 12 March 2018:

1) Saffron buys again with Continuum

2) Aston Lark buys Ingram Hawkins and Nock

3) Aviva targets medium sized SMEs

4) NMU Letchworth office axed in regional restructure

5) Biba wants Senior Managers regime date for brokers as soon as possible

