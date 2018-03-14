Canopius follows up buyout with new COO and CFO

Nigel Meyer joins from Brit.

Canopius had appointed Laurie Davison as group chief operating officer and Nigel Meyer as group chief financial officer.

The move comes hard on the heels of the Lloyd’s insurer exiting from Japanese firm Sompo Holdings to become a standalone business.

That £737m deal, backed by a private equity consortium led by Centerbridge Partners, completed last week.

Experience

The latest development will see Meyer joining later this year from Brit Insurance where he is currently chief operating officer.

He has worked in the insurance industry for more than 20 years including periods at Aviva and RSA.

Davison was previously chief operating officer at Exari Group and will come on board at Canopius in April.

She also brings 20 years of experience to the role having worked in the technology and insurance sectors during stints at Exari, Adsensa, Faraday and Xchanging.

Good news

Michael Watson, chairman at Canopius commented: “In a week full of good news for Canopius, I am delighted to announce these two new members of our senior team.

“Laurie understands our industry very well, bringing with her substantial experience on both the customer and insurer sides as well as deep technology expertise.

“Nigel’s experience across Lloyd’s and general insurance, his ability to manage a variety of stakeholders and regulators, and understanding of private equity ownership will be a great asset to Canopius.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.