NMU Letchworth office axed in regional restructure

NMU is to close its Letchworth office as it looks to merge three offices into one region as part of a restructure of its Southern operations.

The changes will take place over a six month period, during which time the Munich Re service company will look to reposition staff affected by the changes into alternative roles or locations within the company.

Commenting on the changes, NMU CEO David Perfect, said: “NMU’s long term success has been founded on the multi award-winning service provided to our brokers, of which we are very proud and the forthcoming changes will not affect the quality of this service.

The company is committed to maintaining regional offices best located to provide brokers with the service they have come to expect from NMU.

This reorganisation allows NMU to better focus resources on product development and investment in distribution channels.”

