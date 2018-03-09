Broking Break: Your Top 5

Axa buying XL dominated the headlines taking up two slots in the top five most read. However there was plenty more going on with an insurer going into liquidation, profits rising at Aviva and advice for brokers on GDPR.

5) Travelers’ Mark Crane urges brokers to take action ahead of GDPR

Mark Crane, technology practice lead at Travelers Europe, warned brokers of the dangers of not taking the incoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) seriously.

Crane told Insurance Age that failing to comply with the new rules, which come into force in May 2018, could expose brokers to “significant risks, from reputational damage to a fine of up to €20m (£17.9m)”.

“Not following the new rules can put their brokerages and the personal data they collect in jeopardy,” he added.

4) Aviva posts UK profit rise for 2017 as COR improves to 93.9%

Aviva revealed a combined operating ratio (COR) in the UK of 93.9% in its financial results for 2017.

This is compared to the 106.3% posted in 2016, when the provider stated it had been impacted by the Ogden rate change, which added 12.4% to the figure.

The insurer’s UK general insurance operating profit grew by 4% to £408m (2016: £392m), which it said was due to “improved underwriting”.

3) Brokers upbeat for growth after “massive” XL and Axa deal

Brokers unanimously backed Axa’s planned $15.3bn (£11.1bn) cash buy out of XL Group.

The insurer surprised the market by swooping in to strike the deal after XL had been persistently linked with Allianz.

All agreed that the purchase should lead to many growth benefits. Brokers highlighted that since the two providers focus on different classes of business the new whole should have broader capabilities.

2) CBL collapse pushes Danish insurer Alpha into liquidation

Danish unrated insurer Alpha Insurance has gone into solvent liquidation.

An announcement on the insurer’s website blamed CBL Insurance for the failure.

It stated: “Effective immediately, Alpha Insurance A/S has ceased all underwriting, including renewals.

“This decision is a direct consequence of CBL Insurance Limited, one of Alpha Insurance’s largest reinsurers, having had their AM Best A- rating suspended and has been placed into interim liquidation.”

1) Axa to buy XL for $15bn

Axa signed up to buy 100% of XL Group for $15.3bn in cash (£11.1bn).

Market rumours had previously linked XL with Allianz.

The deal has been approved by the boards of both insurers but will need to be agreed by shareholders. XL was formed in 1986 and bought Catlin in 2015.

The group had $15bn of gross written premium (GWP) in 2017 and 7,400 employees. The combination of Axa and XL would, on 2016 figures, have property and casualty (P&C) lines revenue of €48bn.

