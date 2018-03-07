The Blog Spot: Lifting the lid on optimism with Allianz, XL and Axa

Emmanuel Kenning looks at two conflicting stories as brokers frown and smile about the future.

Positive thinking.

Making lemonade when you have lemons.

Hopefulness and confidence about the future.

I think everyone (bar those fools who don’t like lemons full stop) would agree that optimism is a positive trait.

Yet where does it come from?

Conflict

Since the start of this year there have been two conflicting messages.

In January a survey by PwC and the CBI revealed that a net 22% of brokers were pessimistic about the overall business situation in the sector.

The research was done in the final quarter of 2017. In the same period of 2016 the balance was in favour of optimism by 40%.

That is quite a movement.

Allianz’s Jon Dye responded in our current edition.

Headlines

He looked behind the headlines to flag that the research also showed “insurance brokers are investing heavily in training and ways to increase efficiencies, provide new services and reach new customers”.

According to him these are all actions which suggest that “brokers are taking positive steps to ensure a sustainable and successful future and not letting uncertainty stand in their way”.

And he pointed out that Allianz is investing £713m in a joint venture with LV.

Allianz had been persistently linked with a bid for XL.

But this week Axa swooped in to agree a $15.3bn deal.

Good or bad news?

So, would an increasingly pessimistic broking market wail and moan and see the takeover as more bad news?

Were brokers worried about branches being closed, choice being taken out of the market, the combined entity having a different appetite for business than Axa and XL at present?

Not a bit of it.

Our snapshot found overwhelming, unadulterated positivity.

Peter Blanc described the deal as massive, huge, game changer, incredible.

He liked the fact that the overlap between the two providers was minimal and confident that it would lead to a broader capability.

Manchester

In its branch network XL has offices in Chelmsford and Manchester.

Aston Scott is just up the road from Chelmsford in Colchester.

We also turned to brokers in Manchester.

Reich boss Simon Taylor said it would lead to more access to Axa and new lines.

“I was surprised by it [the deal] but I think it is a good thing and going to be good for us,” he told Insurance Age.

“It will add to what Axa can offer to brokers like Reich and gives XL a good home.”

Upbeat

Now mathematically speaking our geographical approach could have been undercut by us stumbling across a pool of unrepresentative optimists.

Or a bunch of pessimists who just happened to be optimistic about this one-off situation. Personally I very much doubt that.

But, to be fair, it was only an instantaneous geographically-styled reaction and it will be interesting to see if brokers who predominantly deal with XL over Axa are just as upbeat.

But there is still a lesson to be drawn.

The circle of increased pessimism and vocal optimism can be squared.

Opportunities

Blanc’s words are revealing: “I’m sure Axa has bought it to grow it and not to shrink it.”

Taylor as we already know sees opportunities too.

Think again about what Jon Dye wrote and it is underpinned by a view of business expansion. Something he also expects in Allianz’s takeover of LV’s general insurance business.

I’m guessing that the Axa leaders and XL ones are similarly enthused about their deal.

The key word once again then is “growth”.

Cheerful

I have written previously about how our Top 100 supplement found that organic growth was back in the market.

It is not for me to tell brokers how they should be feeling or how they should respond to a survey. I understand that each firm’s situation is individual and by definition different.

But in among the pessimism there are reasons to be cheerful.

Emmanuel Kenning is the editor of Insurance Age.

