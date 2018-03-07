Legal & General insurance COR worsens to 93%

GWP went up but operating profit fell as the insurer blamed the drop on escape of water claims.

The insurance division of Legal & General (L&G) reported a deteriorating COR in its full year results for 2017 hitting 93% compared to 89% in the previous year.

Gross written premium (GWP) rose 13% to £369m (2016: £326m) something L&G said it achieved despite “the pressures of a competitive market and maintaining our pricing discipline”.

Operating profit, however, dropped to £37m from £52m and profit before tax fell to £43m (2016: £68m).

Claims

The provider said: “This was primarily due to increased costs from non-weather related household claims in Q1 2017, predominantly escape of water, in line with wider market experience.

“Actions taken across pricing, underwriting and claims management have resulted in a 3% improvement in the operating ratio in H2 compared to H1, which we expect to return to previous levels in the coming years.”

Turning to direct, the business delivered GWP of £139m, a 15% leap on the £121m achieved in 2016. This accounts for 38% of its GWP.

The provider noted in the document that there had been “significant interest” in its SmartQuote product which it stated can give quotes in 90 seconds by asking only five questions.

At group level operating profit went up to £2.05bn (2016 £1.6bn) and profit before tax hit £2.09bn compared to £1.6bn in 2016.

Group CEO Nigel Wilson commented: “Our transformative, innovative businesses treat disruption as a privilege and a responsibility. Many of our initiatives are changing markets in the customer’s favour, including SmartQuote, Smart Pensions, SalaryFinance, our housing businesses, Pemberton and NTR.

“We remain confident that our unique business model, strong management team, collaborative culture, and strategic focus can deliver further growth in 2018 and beyond.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.