Alpha Insurance at risk of failing solvency requirements

Unrated Danish insurer hit with order by Danish FSA.

Alpha Insurance, a Danish provider of motor fleet cover, has been ordered to develop a recovery plan by the regulator the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (DFSA) following an inspection.

The inspection revealed that in the view of the DFSA counterparties are unlikely to meet two obligations to Alpha and as a result the insurer has been ordered to reduce the value of two sums owed to it by 36.5m Danish Krone (DKK) or £4.37m.

The regulator believes that this order will cause Alpha Insurance eligible own funds to be insufficient to meet the Solvency Capital Requirement.

Obligations

It noted in a statement: “The counterparties of the two receivables are unlikely to be able to meet their obligations towards Alpha Insurance A/S based on their current financial situation.

“Consequently, the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority has ordered Alpha Insurance A/S to reduce the value of the two receivables by DKK 35.6 million such that the valuations reflect the ability of the counterparts to meet their obligations towards Alpha Insurance A/S.”

Additionally regulator ordered Alpha to submit a recovery plan. The inspection remains ongoing.

The DSFA stated: “The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority expects that this order will cause Alpha Insurance A/S’ eligible own funds not to be sufficient to meet the Solvency Capital Requirement. In this case, the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority will order Alpha Insurance A/S to submit a recovery plan.”

CBL

Separately, the insurer has been linked to CBL Insurance in New Zealand. The New Zealand Herald reported that CBL recently paid €25m (£22.26m) to Alpha for reinsurance claims.

The Central New Zealand Bank had ordered the insurer not to make the payment and is now seeking to place CBL in to interim liquidation.

CBL Insurance Europe had administrators appointed by the Central Bank of Ireland at the end of February.

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority told Insurance Age it was aware of the situation but it was currently an issue for the Danish regulators.

Insurance Age has contacted Alpha Insurance and the DFSA for comment.

According to the Alpha website the majority of its business covers motor fleet. It also has interest in property owners, workers compensation and legal expenses.

