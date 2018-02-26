Pryce commits to growth through regional brokers under QBE’s new UK boss Cecile Fresneau

CEO promises campaign of engagement.

Richard Pryce, chief executive officer of QBE European Operations has confirmed that the “UK business didn’t grow as much as the European business in the course of the year” but stressed that it had “a very good result” as he addressed the 2017 figures.

Overall QBE Europe achieved a 4.1% rise in gross written premium to £3.14bn.

Pryce detailed that Cecile Fresneau had been recruited as executive director for UK insurance.

She was previously chief underwriting officer for UK general insurance at Zurich.

Restructure

The post at QBE had become vacant in July when QBE restructured its business. The previous incumbent, Matthew Crane, moved to be executive director of market management.

In the interim Sam Harrison, managing director for insurance, had covered the role and Fresneau will report to him.

She has also joined QBE Europe’s executive management board.

Regional brokers

Pryce continued: “We will have a more visible marketing campaign going into 2018.

“We will be more engaged with some of the regional brokers than we have been … and not just relying on some of the larger nationals.”

Asked which lines QBE would be targeting Pryce continued: “We are always going to be strong on casualty – it will be casualty, property but also motor. We are seeing good opportunities in motor as some of the market fractures post Ogden.”

As part of her remit Fresneau will be responsible for the nine branches in QBE’s regional office structure.

Pryce concluded that there were no plans to change the size of the network as part of the drive for growth.

“You don’t need as much bricks and mortar as historically with technology,” he said.

