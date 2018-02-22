Amanda Blanc “exceptionally pleased” with UK & Ireland performance

The CEO praised the impact of the business' commercial lines division and insisted the "excellent" results had no bearing on McCafferty’s exit.

Amanda Blanc, Axa group CEO UK & Ireland has praised a “strong and positive set of results” for 2017 as the business delivered an improved COR of 96.3%.

“Growth is in the key areas of health and commercial lines and more fundamentally we are improving the COR,” she explained.

Areas of improvement with commercial, which saw revenue go up to £1.34bn, included schemes which “is really starting to take hold” and Blanc also advised that the business experienced growth in its e-traded SME Connect business and also mid-market.

She stated: “Our intention absolutely is to keep developing our schemes proposition.”

Ogden

Sticking with commercial lines Blanc noted that the deteriorating COR – in 2016 it was 96.4% but last year it hit 97.7% - was “simply down to Ogden”.

“We don’t make a big fuss in the press release about the impact of Ogden we just got on with it, we dealt with it. It clearly has some impact in commercial lines because it affects the casualty and the commercial motor book.”

“It’s still a very good performance and we are happy.”

With regard to the discount rate, which changed last year from 2.5% to minus 0.75%, Blanc said she would be comfortable to see the rate moved back to an area where there isn’t over-compensation. She believes that is somewhere between 0-1% but reminded that we still need to see that movement happen and the Bill come before Parliament.

Leadership

Addressing the recent change in the leadership structure, which saw Brendan McCafferty exit the business, Blanc reiterated that it was very much about “simplification”.

She pointed out: “The results are excellent it was not results related”.

She remarked that similar restructuring was taking place at group level and “by removing the layers it makes it easier to get things done”.

Personal lines

Turning to personal lines, Blanc stated that revenue flattened at £1.64bn because the business was focusing on getting a rate increase through.

She added: “It’s just been a good performance overall in personal lines. Good rating increases, technical excellence, pricing sophistication and good discipline.”

In terms of underlying earnings across the UK & Ireland Blanc explained that they fell from £263m to £245m and look lower for 2017 because there was a reserve release in 2016.

For brokers Blanc remarked that the insurer has “a lot of broker interaction” and was committed to its broker partners and “rewarding loyalty for those part of its premier partner proposition”.

“We are utterly committed to brokers,” she concluded.

