Axa UK & Ireland COR improves to 96.3% for 2017

Revenues also went up but underlying earnings fell.

Axa UK & Ireland has reported higher revenues and an improved combined operating ratio (COR) for 2017.

Commercial lines revenues came in at £1.34bn (2016: £1.26bn) but the COR slipped. In 2016 it was 96.4% but last year it hit 97.7%.

In personal lines revenue was static at £1.64bn for both 2016 and 2017. However the COR improved significantly from 100.4% to 96.3%.

Amanda Blanc, group CEO, Axa UK & Ireland commented: “We have grown in commercial lines by continuing to build our SME book, by making further inroads into the Mid-Market space and by launching a new schemes proposition.

“It is clear that our strategy to shift from being a payer of claims to a partner to our customers is the right one and is paying dividends in growth, profitability and market reach. This is supported by our commitment to seek out the best disruptive partners to ensure we satisfy evolving and future customer demand.”

Group

For the full group including health business the provider reported that COR was 96.3%, an improvement on 97.7% which it recorded for 2016.

The results, which followed a steady 2016 set, also saw revenues also grow to £4.53bn, up from £4.39bn the previous year.

However, despite these improvements underlying earnings fell from £263m to £245m.

Blanc continued: “These are a really strong set of results which reaffirm the benefits of our commitment to a diversified book of business.

“The industry was subjected to a host of external pressures in 2017, however these results show that Axa UK & Ireland is a business that can deliver stability and profitable growth within a volatile environment.

“Much of that is down to a consistency of approach with brokers and customers but also due to a model that accommodates a range of lifestyles, businesses and personal requirements.”

Future

Looking ahead the CEO noted that the provider, which undertook a surprise management restructure at the start of this year, would remain vigilant to external pressures.

“The anticipated Ogden discount rate reforms have not yet made it through the Parliamentary process, GDPR has to be implemented and of course, there is little clarity on what Brexit will mean in reality,” she added.

“The profitability that we continue to deliver with such consistency gives me the confidence that we have the right strategy, people and execution capability to bring a new kind of insurer to the market.”

