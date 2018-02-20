CBL Insurance Europe ordered to stop writing new business immediately

Brokers and partners told to inform policyholders.

CBL Insurance Europe (CBLIE), an insurance firm authorised and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland, has been ordered to stop writing new business.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) highlighted that the Central Bank made the direction with “immediate effect” on 19 February and that it would stay in place until further notice.

CBLIE specialises in construction related credit and financial surety insurance, professional indemnity insurance, property insurance, and travel bonding.

It distributes products through brokers and managing general agents around Europe on a freedom of service basis.

The FCA also flagged that outside of the new business freeze CBL continues to operate and existing policies continue to remain in force.

Inform

The statement added: “The Central Bank has required CBLIE to write to all appointed insurance brokers and distribution partners to inform them of the direction.

“The Central Bank has also requested that all appointed brokers and distribution partners, with which CBLIE is connected, inform policyholders.”

