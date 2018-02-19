Blog: Brokers – get plugged in to electric vehicles

Graeme Hamilton of Jackson Lee Underwriting explores the opportunities for brokers in the electric car and e-bike market.

There is huge potential for brokers in a brave new electric vehicle world. Electric and hybrid vehicles are set to become a booming market this year. According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders (SMMT), the alternative fuel vehicle market grew 35% in 2017.

UK consumers buy more plug-in cars than anywhere else in Europe, making Britain a key market for these vehicles.

The Automated and Electric vehicles Bill will make it law for all petrol stations in the UK to provide electric motor charging points and Britain is investing more than £1.2bn in electric that will create a market the government estimates could be worth £50bn by 2035.

Cycling

It’s not just motor either, e-bike sales are increasing year on year. In 2013 there were 30,000 e-bikes on UK roads, by 2017 this number rose to 250,000. Predictions are that the market will grow a further 20% this year as manufacturers develop technology in road, mountain and commuter bicycles.

More people are being encouraged to cycle, particularly as the cost of motoring goes up, but not everyone wants to pedal all the way and turn up to work a sweaty betty!

The new wave of e-bikes have good power and battery life and are stylish too, but as with all good bike models these days they can carry a handsome price tag, so specialist insurance is needed.

They’re fun to ride; you can turn the motor on and off to switch between battery and pedal power; they’re great (and arguably safer) for busy urban areas thanks to the extra speed and acceleration at lights and junctions etc; and they’re much less effort – no joint impact and hills are a breeze.

The predicted growth in this market also gives rise to a whole new supply chain that’s tailored to electric and hybrid vehicles, including specific policies covering things like GAP, legal expenses and new liability issues that will arise.

These include policies offering a solution on how to cover the very expensive car batteries in a total loss claim. Batteries often cost up to 50% of the total vehicle value, leaving customers with potentially a significant outstanding debt on finance on the battery lease.

Laws

Changing legislation in this area (VNUK) will also present new sales opportunities if third party motor insurance becomes compulsory by law on all motorised vehicles, whether on public or private land. This is already the case in Northern Ireland.

Think of all the previously untapped marketing opportunities that will present: fork lift trucks, motor sport, ride-on lawnmowers, mobility scooters and of course e-bikes…

The Department for Transport is consulting on the issue and it is due to be decided soon. Whatever your feelings might be on EU legislation, it’s hard to deny that the evolution towards electric power is here to stay and it provides a fresh new market for insurance brokers.

Graeme Hamilton is head of leisure at Jackson Lee Underwriting.