Saga picks Patrick O’Sullivan as chairman

Andrew Goodsell to step down and retire.

Saga has appointed Patrick O’Sullivan as chairman with effect from 1 May 2018.

As previously announced Andrew Goodsell will stand down as chairman and retire from the board on 30 April 2018.

Saga listed that O’Sullivan is also chairman of ERS and has been chairman of FTSE 100 listed Old Mutual since January 2010.

He spent 12 years at Zurich in a number of roles, including CEO of Eagle Star, CEO of UK general insurance and group chief financial officer.

Pivotal

The move is the latest in a line of developments at the insurer which specialises in products and services for the over 50s.

Just before Christmas it made 100 people redundant at its headquarters in Folkestone.

And at the start of 2018 it appointed Gary Duggan, formerly head of Broker Network and Paymentshield, as CEO of its retail broking business Saga Services.

O’Sullivan commented: “Saga is a household name and a brand that I admire. I am very pleased to be joining at a pivotal moment in the development of the company as it focuses on sustaining profitability and growth across the businesses.”

