Lloyd’s and Kanye West settle £7.4m suit - reports

West originally launched the legal action in August 2017 after, he said, Lloyd’s syndicates failed to pay out for cancelled gigs on his Saint Pablo tour.

Kanye West and Lloyd’s have settled their legal disagreement after the rapper sued a number of syndicates for $10m (£7.4m) , according to reports.

In an article badged as exclusive and entitled ‘Kanye West Kicks Lloyd’s Of London’s Ass’, TMZ reported that the two parties had settled the case out of court.

Saint Pablo

When the suit was originally filed in August last year West’s touring company Very Good Touring said that 21 concerts on the Saint Pablo tour were cancelled due to a “debilitating medical condition”.

They stated that Lloyd’s syndicates were not paying and were claiming that West’s marijuana use triggered a mental breakdown.

The consortium of insurers then countersued later that month denying that marijuana usage was the sole basis to deny the claim and citing discrepancies in West’s medical history.

Very Good Touring confirmed to Rolling Stone that the case had been resolved amicably.

Insurance Age has contacted Lloyd’s for a comment.

