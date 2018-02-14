Allianz moves in further on Euler Hermes

Latest investment takes Allianz's outlay up to €1.5bn.

Allianz has increased its shareholding in trade credit insurer Euler Hermes to 92.43%.

In November last year Allianz began to position itself for a full Euler Hermes buyout with the acquisition of 11.34% of shares taking its stake to 74.34%.

Allianz has increased its stake in Euler Hermes share capital by 29.43% since November, representing a total investment of approximately €1.5bn (£1.34bn).

Exposure

The insurer said the deal “raises its exposure to the world’s largest trade credit insurer” and noted: “Allianz is pleased to have further increased its engagement at the end of the tender offer that closed on February 13.

“Including the purchase of shares prior to the launch of the tender offer, Allianz has acquired an additional 29.43% of Euler Hermes share capital, representing a total investment of approximately €1.5bn.”

It added: “The Euler Hermes investment allows Allianz to deploy capital in a strategic business that delivers solid operating performance and to strengthen its position in the property and casualty sector.”

