AIG posts $6.7bn loss for final quarter of 2017

AIG has revealed a loss of $6.7bn (£4.8bn) for the last three months of 2017 citing charges due to tax reform in the US and the cost of catastrophes.

The general insurance combined operating ratio (COR) for the period was 113.3% with net written premiums of $5.9bn.

For the full year the COR of 117.3% was an improvement on the 118.9% posted in 2016.

Net written premiums however dipped to $25.4bn from $29.6bn the year before.

The US provider restructured into three core divisions in September 2017 - general insurance; life and retirement; other operations) under the leadership of new CEO Brian Duperreault who had been appointed in May.

International

It did not supply data for the UK.

However the international unit where the UK sits reported a COR for the year of 107.6% and a pre-tax loss of $581m. The year before the COR was 101% with a profit of $348m.

Net written premium for 2017 in the division was $14.5bn split across commercial lines – $6.6bn – and personal lines of $9.9bn.

The commercial COR deteriorated to 122.3% (2016: 105.2%) with an underwriting loss of $1.5bn (2016: $384m loss).

The personal COR improved to 95.2% (2016: 97.4%) as the underwriting profit grew to $376m from $219m.

Forward

Speaking about the group results, Duperreault said: “The fourth quarter was another important step forward in positioning AIG for the future.

“Since I joined the company in May, we’ve added to our talent base, assessed and initiated underwriting actions, and established a new operating structure.”

He described 2017 as a “starting point” from which the insurer expected to build with 2018 “a year of execution”.

