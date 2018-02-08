Ogden drives Zurich to UK general insurance loss in 2017

COR soars to 110.9%.

Zurich has reported a £151m business operating loss for 2017 for UK general insurance.

The insurer flagged that if the Ogden rate had not changed – it moved from 2.5% to minus 0.75% last March – it would have made a profit.

In 2016 the provider had achieved a profit of £147m.

Gross written premium of £2.37bn was the same as reported a year ago.

However, the combined operating ratio (COR) soared to 110.9% from 97.1% in the previous 12 months.

Again the insurer flagged that excluding the impact of the new discount rate the COR would have been 102.3%.

Underlying business

A spokesperson for Zurich insisted that the “underlying business performance remains strong”.

They said: “While many providers were able to absorb the change to the personal injury discount rate in 2016, the effect of the Ogden rate change distorts the general insurance result for Zurich in 2017.”

The business noted that adverse large losses had an impact on the general insurance result but maintained that retention and new business had been “extremely positive across the year as the more straightforward and market-ready organisation has been embedded”.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.