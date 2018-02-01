Tax charge causes profits to tumble at Marsh & McLennan in 2017

Broker posts increase in revenue.

Marsh & McLennan has revealed a 16% fall in profit for 2017 to $1.49bn (£1.05bn).

In the final quarter of the year profits were close to zero at $29m compared to $436m in the same period of 2016.

The firm flagged that it had been hit for $460m due to US tax reforms as well as a pension charge.

Revenue across the broking giant grew by 6% to $14.02bn for the full year.

Marsh

The breakdown by areas of business showed that within the risk and insurance services division, Marsh achieved revenue of $1.71bn for the final quarter and $6.4bn for the 12 months.

Both numbers were up on 2016 by 9% and 7% respectively.

There were no figures for UK business. However, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) unit achieved an 8% uplift in revenue for the three months to $521m and a 6% jump for the year to $2.03bn.

Dan Glaser, president and CEO of Marsh & McLennan said: “In addition to our excellent underlying performance, we had another active year of acquisitions while delivering on our capital return commitments.

“We are proud of our accomplishments this past year and believe we are well positioned for another strong year in 2018.”

