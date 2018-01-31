Up to 400 redundancies from LV/Allianz deal

260 people in the LV commercial broker and claims division are at risk alongside 140 people from Allianz’s UK personal lines business.

As many as 400 people will lose their jobs following last year’s deal which saw Allianz take over 49% of LV’s general insurance business the two insurers have confirmed.

According to a joint statement, 260 people at LV who work in the commercial broker and commercial claims areas are at risk.

Within Allianz 140 people working on or supporting personal motor and home business could also be made redundant.

The Allianz cuts are primarily based at the insurer’s Guildford and Bristol offices and any redundancies will be phased from Q3 2018 to Q1 2020 in line with the business transfer and run-off programmes.

However 120 roles are being created at Allianz and LV.

All redundancies are subject to a 45 day consultation and were announced on 29 January.

Deal

The takeover officially went through earlier this year.

Allianz’s personal home and motor portfolios will now transfer to LV, the joint venture 49% owned by Allianz, and LV’s commercial portfolios will transfer to Allianz.

When the deal was announced Allianz CEO Jon Dye advised that around £350m of Allianz’s current personal lines premium would go to the LV branded business and that LV’s commercial lines business, which has around £250m of premium, would go to Allianz as part of the deal.

In order to manage the additional incoming personal lines business, around 60 new jobs will be created at LV which will mainly be based in Croydon.

Sixty new positions will also be developed within Allianz’s small business team at Maidstone to manage the commercial business transferring across from LV.

The insurers confirmed that, where possible, suitable redeployment opportunities will be identified.

Difficult

Mike Crane, director of broker at LV, said: “It’s never easy making decisions such as these. We understand that the changes we’re proposing will be difficult for some which is why we’re working extremely closely with our people to make sure they get the support they need.

“We’re also taking the time to speak with our brokers to ensure they fully understand the changes and know the steps we’ll be taking to ensure a smooth transition of their business.”

Simon McGinn, general manager of Allianz added: “Both companies will do their utmost to provide whatever support is needed to help colleagues find other employment opportunities, within Allianz and LV wherever possible.”

Future

Despite the redundancies both directors were positive about the future.

Crane explained: “While this news will be difficult for some, we’re obviously looking forward to growing our presence in the personal lines market.

“We’re committed to maintaining our high standards of service and, working with our brokers, we’re keen to explore new opportunities.”

McGinn commented: “These are difficult decisions but the changes will maximise the opportunity presented by our partnership with LV.

“They’re part of our clear strategy for our commercial broker business to build a strong, sustainable platform from which we can deliver for our customers and achieve our profitable growth objective.

“Any changes will be phased to ensure that we maintain a high quality of service to our brokers.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.