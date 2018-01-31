Chubb GWP grows but profits drop in 2017

Overseas general insurance division posts rise in net written premiums but COR worsens.

Chubb has reported a 4% increase in gross written premiums to $36.4bn (£25.7bn) for 2017.

The US insurer also revealed a drop in profit to $3.9bn (2016: $4.1bn).

Net premiums for property and casualty (P&C) business were up at $27.1bn from $26bn the year before.

However the P&C combined operating ratio (COR) worsened to 94.7% (2016: 88.7%).

The provider did not supply a breakdown of figures for the UK.

For the 12 months overseas general insurance net written premiums grew from $8.1bn in 2016 to $8.3bn.

The COR slipped from 2016’s 88.5% to come in at 92%.

Balance

Evan G. Greenberg, chairman and chief executive officer of Chubb: “For the year, we produced $3.8bn in core operating income, down 20% from what we would have earned with a normalised level of annual catastrophe losses and without the benefit from tax reform.

“In the quarter, the P&C combined ratio was 90.7%, and for the year it was 94.7%, which includes $2.7bn in net catastrophe losses.

“Those combined ratios, given what was likely a record or near-record year for worldwide insured natural catastrophe losses, demonstrate the quality of our underwriting and our balanced book.”

