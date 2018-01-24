Profits down one-third at Travelers for 2017

Cost of California wild fires impact the final quarter.

Travelers has reported that net written premium grew by 5% in 2017 to $26.2bn [£18.6bn].

Profit for the 12 months dropped by 32% to $2.1bn.

Likewise the combined operating ratio (COR) deteriorated from 92% in 2016 to 97.9% last year.

California

The US-based provider flagged that catastrophe losses in the fourth quarter of 2017 included a $656m pre-tax ($426m after-tax) hit arising out of wildfires in California.

For the quarter net written premium was up 6% to $6.4bn compared to the same period of 2016.

Profit for the three months tumbled by 42% to $551m (Q4 2016: $943m) and the COR worsened to 95.5% (Q4 2016: 90%).

The insurer did not provide a breakdown for UK figures.

Pricing

Alan Schnitzer, chairman and chief executive officer at Travelers said the business was pleased with its core income and return on equity “particularly in light of the high level of catastrophe losses arising out of the California wildfires”.

He added: “The consolidated underlying combined ratio remained strong at 92.4% as our commercial business continued to perform well and results in our personal auto business improved meaningfully due to the successful execution of the pricing and underwriting actions we began implementing a year ago.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.