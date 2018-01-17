Nexus considering sale, IPO and further options

Mike Sibthorpe joins as CEO of insurance and reinsurance.

Nexus Group is considering its options including a potential IPO, further stakeholder investment, a trade sale or investment from private equity in 2018.

The managing general agent described the move as a “potential shareholder liquidity event” but declined to pinpoint a preferred option.

The news came as the firm appointed Mike Sibthorpe will join as chief executive officer of insurance and reinsurance at Nexus Underwriting Management, effective April 2018.

Sibthorpe, who was previously chief underwriting officer for AmTrust at Lloyd’s, will also become a member of the Nexus Group board.

New role

According to the firm the appointment in a newly created role is designed to ensure the group has the appropriate management structure and governance in place to continue to grow.

The business also reported a series of management changes as part of the process.

Colin Thompson will move from being executive chairman to take on the group CEO role.

Tim Coles, currently group CEO, will become group COO while Stuart Rouse will continue as group CFO having previously had a joint CFO/COO remit.

The reshuffle will also be effective April 2018 and the changes will include the appointment of a new non-executive chairman.

Growth

Thompson commented: “Overseeing the group’s insurance and reinsurance operations, Mike will be responsible for the group’s underwriting strategy and underwriting performance.”

He noted that the firm had made seven acquisitions in the past three years - it recently bought trade credit broker Credit Risk Solutions.

It has also move gross written premium from £56m to £175m during the period.

He added: “As Nexus looks ahead to more growth in 2018, Mike’s experience, technical ability and leadership will stand the group in good stead.”

Sibthorpe commented: “With my experience of the Lloyd’s market and underwriting, I will be looking to add to the extensive platforms Nexus has established and deliver first class insurance solutions for clients and underwriting partners.”

