A look at Insurance Hound’s most read by brokers

Which whitepapers grabbed broker attention between November and January?

In recent months there has been lots of discussion around new regulations which will impact brokers so it is not surprising the market wants to see expert analysis on how changes may affect it.

Insurance Hound showcases in depth market reports and, between November 2017 and January this year, the five most popular downloads covered GDPR, landlord regulations, cyber, and drone insurance.

EXL’s report into GDPR touches upon some of the more far-reaching challenges that GDPR poses for insurers before highlighting the opportunities presented.

The paper also explores some of the challenges related to personal data, pricing and underwriting.

Regulation

Turning to the landlord market, Vasek’s broker guide to the up and coming landlord regulations was also popular.

The document outlines some of the key landlord-related rules brokers need to know about if they are going to do a good job for their clients.

Cyber took up two places in the top five. Chubb’s report asked if cyber is “the weakest link” and its article sheds light on the cyber risks associated with human error, why companies need to include employee defences as part of a holistic cyber risk prevention strategy and the steps companies can take to mitigate exposures.

A BT cyber article also offered brokers a more in depth analysis of the cyber security journey and outlined some of the opportunities arising from it.

Finally, legal firm Kennedys assessment of what is going on regarding drone insurance also attracted broker interest. Alongside Kennedys, our sister title Post, surveyed the UK insurance market to uncover what insurance professionals think about the future of drone insurance and what role the industry can play in shaping the regulatory regime.

Check out the top five in full:

