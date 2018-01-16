Colm Holmes swaps Aviva UK post for Canada

Rob Townend to lead UK GI business with Phil Bayles taking on extra responsibility.

Colm Holmes, the chief executive officer of Aviva UK general insurance, is moving to become president and chief executive officer of Aviva Canada.

Holmes joined the insurer from Zurich in 2014 and took on the UK CEO post in June 2016 replacing Maurice Tulloch.

As part of the changes Rob Townend, currently Aviva’s UK claims director, has been appointed managing director of Aviva UK general insurance.

In his new role Townend will report to Andy Briggs, Aviva UK insurance chief executive officer.

Phil Bayles

Meanwhile Aviva’s broker boss, Phil Bayles, will continue in his role as managing director of UK intermediaries.

Bayles will also take on additional responsibility for leading the trading strategy.

The post in Canada became available as Greg Somerville is stepping down to become a non-executive director.

Holmes will continue to lead Aviva’s Global Corporate and Specialty business.

Further developments include Patrick Tiernan, presently Aviva chief financial officer of Global Corporate and Specialty, moving to the new role of managing director of Global Corporate and Specialty, UK and Europe.

Transition

Finally, Andrew Morrish, the UK motor claims and technology director, will move to the role of UK GI claims director.

The insurer highlighted that the changes need regulatory approval and will come into force after “transitional period”.

Briggs commented: “Under Colm’s leadership, Aviva’s UK general insurance has gone from strength to strength.

“He has been responsible for driving strong growth in both revenue and profit, as well as achieving high customer satisfaction and developing new insurance products that help our customers manage the risks of everyday life.

“These appointments reflect the quality and depth of our management team across Aviva. I’d like to thank Colm for his contribution to our UK business, and I look forward to continuing to evolve and simplify our UK business around the changing needs of our customers.”

