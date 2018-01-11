Brendan McCafferty out in Axa restructure

McCafferty leaves with immediate effect after just under a year as UK CEO intermediated and direct following a restructure of Axa’s UK business.

Axa’s UK insurance business has undergone a restructure which sees UK CEO intermediated and direct Brendan McCafferty leave the business with immediate effect.

According to a statement from the insurer his role, to which he was appointed to in October 2016 and began in February 2017, will not be replaced.

Amanda Blanc, group CEO Axa UK & Ireland, commented: “Brendan came in at a tough time with several unexpected issues hitting the insurance industry almost simultaneously but he and the team managed them effectively.

“He leaves the business in good shape having weathered the storms of 2017.

“I want to thank him sincerely for all his hard work and for the incredibly professional manner in which he has accepted the circumstances of his departure.”

Focus

The changes, which Axa said “simplify the management structure” and will “improve operational focus” also see MD of Axa commerical intermediary, Jon Walker, promoted to the Axa Insurance board. He also assumes the role of executive managing director of Axa Commerical.

His counterpart on the direct side Gareth Howell is also now on the board and becomes executive managing director of Axa Retail.

MD of personal intermediary and corporate partners, Laurent Matras, and technical director, David Williams, will report to Howell and Walker respectively.

Blanc continued: “As Axa grows in size and complexity, it is vital that we do not lose sight of why we are here – to deliver the protection and advice that our customers require.

“By 2020, we will be a significantly larger business than we were in 2010 and we need to remain as agile and responsive as possible as we manage that growth.”

She continued: “I am convinced that by reducing layers of management and dual reporting lines we will deliver faster, more effective decision making.

“The priority should never be satisfying internal requirements which is why we have taken this sensible but difficult decision to simplify the management structure of Axa Insurance.”

Claims

In addition, it was also announced that current claims director, Chris Voller, is to retire at the end of March after a 37-year career at the company.

He will be replaced by current Axa Insurance chief financial officer, Waseem Malik who will assume the role of executive managing director of claims.

Malik will also join the board.

Blanc commented: “Additionally, I want to bring attention to Chris’ long and successful career at Axa. Today, it is unusual to find an individual who has come up through the ranks to the most senior level and Chris’ career is testament to what can be achieved with hard work, professionalism and dedication to the cause.

“We and the industry shall miss him but we wish him all the best in his retirement.”

