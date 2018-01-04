Simon Beale appointed MS Amlin CEO as Charles Philipps retires

Beale to take up the reins on 1 April.

MS Amlin’s chief underwriting officer Simon Beale will succeed Charles Philipps as CEO on 1 April 2018, the provider has confirmed.

Philipps joined Amlin as group finance director in 1997 and became group CEO in 1999.

He was in charge of the company when it was bought by Mitsui Sumitomo in a £3.5bn deal that was agreed in September 2015.

Beale joined the group in 1994 and headed up Amlin’s marine business from 2001 to 2009 and was underwriting director of Amlin London from 2008 to 2012.

He becomes deputy CEO with immediate effect.

As part of the changes James Illingworth will become chief underwriting officer and Martyn Rodden will become chief risk officer.

Retirement

Shonaid Jemmett-Page, MS Amlin’s chairman, commented: “We are pleased to have been able to fill these critical roles internally and are confident that, under Simon’s leadership, MS Amlin will maintain its significant status while developing strategically as part of the wider MS&AD Group.

“As CEO for nearly 19 years, Charles built MS Amlin from a Lloyd’s syndicate to an impressive international group.

“We wish him a well-earned and happy retirement.”

