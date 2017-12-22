Profits down one third at UK General for 2016/17

Results show net written premiums ticking up by 3.6%.

UK General has posted an operating profit of £6.05m for the year ending 31 March 2017.

This was a 36.3% drop from the £9.5m achieved in the previous year.

According to the Leeds-based insurer the fall reflected structural and investment changes to the business during 2016.

During the period the firm switched its major capacity provider from Ageas to Great Lakes and prepared for a sale to JC Flowers which ultimately completed this May.

Despite the changes net written premiums still increased by 3.6% to £114m (2016: £110m) although turnover fell to £15.3m (2016: £17.8m).

Engine room

Karen Beales, CEO of UK General commented: “Our work in the UK General ‘engine room’ last year is now paying off in 2017, as we have improved gross margins by 7% as a result of writing better quality business and optimising portfolio performance.”

The firm described the results as a resilient performance and Beales argued that the partnership with Great Lakes meant the business was on “a stronger footing to drive future growth and profitability”.

She continued: “The fall in turnover reflects increased accounting prudence to manage risk, and as a result we have exited a number of poorer performing schemes.

“Our underlying ULR performance remains broadly on plan, but as we become a virtual insurer, we now measure ourselves against industry-leading benchmarks.”

On the topic of the virtual insurer structure Beales detailed that UK General had invested an extra £1.1m.

“This includes new investment to strengthen the governance framework, further investment in IT and technology, and investment in actuarial pricing capability to enhance risk selection and pricing sophistication.

“We believe our eight-strong actuarial team is unique in the managing general agent sector.”

Acquisitions

And she revealed that the business’ aim was to deliver £20m of Ebitda by 2020.

“This will be achieved by disciplined underwriting and pricing, new product launches in social housing and cyber and expanding our distribution reach through partnerships that deliver specialist insurance to modern communities, many of whom have been built and created online,” she concluded.

“We are also looking at acquisitions where they would add to the overall strategy of the business.”

