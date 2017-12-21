Brokers optimistic of LEI growth in 2018 but wary of regulatory challenges

Survey of brokers conducted at Insurance Age’s Broker Expo.

Legal expenses insurance (LEI) is a growth opportunity for brokers, according to a survey by MSL.

However the company flagged that too much regulation risks reducing the number of brokers wanting to distribute this form of cover.

According to the firm such an outcome would put a spanner in the government’s plans to broaden the reach of LEI following reforms to personal injury.

MSL, part of the Drive Further collective, which provides legal expenses insurance and motor claims services, conducted interviews with brokers attending Insurance Age’s Broker Expo in Coventry this November to understand current perspectives on the LEI market.

Optimistic

Feedback was generally optimistic.

Some 71% of brokers stated they expect to write more premiums in 2018, while a further 14% expect to write the same level.

According to analysis of the findings by MSL’s Ben Clarke, national sales manager, the number one challenge for brokers by far was regulation.

Brexit uncertainty and a softening market were the other challenges cited.

And although there have been high profile market exits, such as non-domiciled Elite, brokers still believe there is ample choice of provider, with 78% saying they was sufficient choice.

Brokers see LEI as essential cover for their clients but 60% also see it as a significant source of revenue.

Headroom

Clarke said: “This suggests the market has plenty of headroom for growth, more so because legal reforms will mean demand for LEI will increase.

“It’s good to know that brokers feel there is enough competition, but regulation is a pervasive issue, and worries about the weight of regulation may well act as a barrier to entry for brokers thinking of writing legal expenses.”

He added: “Our survey suggests that regulators need to ensure that increased future demand for LEI, following legal reforms, including those in the yet-to-be published Civil Liability Bill, is not artificially constrained by over-burdensome regulation, which will put off brokers offering this important cover.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.