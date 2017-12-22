Predictions for 2018: Allianz's Sarah Mallaby

Mallaby predicts that brokers will rise to the challenge in 2018.

With the prospect of rate uncertainty plus a raft of new regulations to get to grips with, 2018 is set to be a challenging year for the broking market. But, while it will be testing, we expect brokers will adapt well as they always have.

The groundwork for the tough trading year was set back in February 2017, when the discount rate was cut from 2.5% to minus 0.75%. This pushed up personal injury compensation payments, taking reinsurance rates and premiums with them.

While these increases will still be feeding through in the first part of 2018, further uncertainty lies ahead. Although the Lord Chancellor has put forward proposals for a more realistic framework that would see the discount rate settle between 0% and 1%, there’s no timetable for the change.

Legislation

With Brexit dominating the parliamentary calendar, it’s unlikely that the necessary legislation will be passed until Q3 at the earliest. Unfortunately, although the proposed framework should be positive, this uncertainty has the potential to continue to make trading challenging.

Alongside an uncertain market, brokers also have plenty of regulation to take on board. The Insurance Distribution Directive will come into effect, strengthening consumer protection and creating a level playing field across Europe for insurance distribution. This will mean new requirements around areas including the disclosure of remuneration and training and competency but ultimately it should be a positive step for the insurance industry and its customers.

In addition, the Senior Managers and Certification Regime is expected to be extended to all sectors of the financial services industry in 2018 and may provide further challenges for brokers to understand and embrace.

GDPR

What is likely to prove more challenging though is the introduction of the General Data Protection Regulations in May 2018, with ramifications for brokers and their clients. The maximum penalty is 4% of global turnover and this will help focus minds. The new regulations are complex and we will be working with our broker partners to help them navigate the requirements

Whilst there will be further change in 2018, what won’t change will be Allianz’s visibility, responsiveness and support of our broker partners.

The next 12 months will see the launch of the UK’s third largest insurer from the joint venture between Allianz and LV.

By combining the expertise these two brands have gained in the commercial and personal lines markets, brokers can look forward to some exciting new product launches and the business support to help them succeed in 2018 and beyond.

Sarah Mallaby is director of broker markets at Allianz.